Utah man charged with alleged sexual abuse of multiple teenagers

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – A Logan man has been charged with the alleged sexual abuse of multiple teenagers.

According to a probable cause statement, Payden Hunter Hendershot committed the alleged crimes in the summer of 2020 when he was between 20-21 years old.

Investigations into the crimes, which were started when the Division of Child and Family Services, reported that a juvenile victim had been sexually assaulted by Hendershot, who was a slightly older acquaintance and “friend of a friend” that was often present during social gatherings of the teenagers.

During an interview, a 17-year-old victim told police that Hendershot asked the victim to perform sexual acts as the victim struggled to fight him off in a residence in Cache County, according to a probable cause statement. The victim also gave investigators the names of additional victims.

Investigators also found that he was accused of having victimized many different teenage juveniles on different occasions in different places.

Five more juvenile victims were interviewed and a probable cause statement said the victims accused Hendershot of having committed sexual crimes against them.

One victim described an occasion in which Hunter allegedly sexually assaulted her despite her telling him not to.

Many of the victims told investigators that Hunter took advantage of them while they were under the influence of drugs or intoxicated and unable to fight him off. Additional allegations of object rape, forcible sodomy, forcible sexual abuse, and other crimes were disclosed during interviews, according to a probable cause statement.

Investigators say each interview revealed more alleged victims.

According to a probable cause statement, a confrontation call was made where Hendershot admitted to engaging in sexual acts with some of the victims.

He was later arrested and transported to the Sheriff’s Office for an interview. Investigators say they found that a common thread amongst the different accusations was that these sexual encounters occurred during times when Hunter was intoxicated, under the influence of drugs, and oftentimes both.

Hendershot also told officers that he did not remember much of the incidents since he was intoxicated during most of them. He also indicated that when he consumes LSD he loses his connection with reality, according to a probable cause statement.

He also admitted to providing acid, marijuana, and alcohol on occasion to some of the teenagers, and told investigators that during their interactions drug and alcohol use was rampant.

Hendershot is accused of five 1st degree felonies, and six 2nd degree felonies for various sexual crimes allegedly committed on six teenagers