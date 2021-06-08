Utah man charged after killing man, assaulting two others

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man has been charged with multiple crimes after police say he fatally punched a man and assaulted two others in Salt Lake City.

46-year-old Juan Ayala Jr. has been charged with one count of criminal homicide by assault, two counts of assault, and one count of aggravated robbery.

On May 17, police responded to the 200 block of S. Rio Grande St. for a report of an assault.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man unconscious and bleeding from his head.

The man was transported to a local hospital with a skull fracture. He later died of his injuries on May 21.

The victim was later identified as Bernardo Perez.

According to charging documents, the same day as the murder, two men told police they were in a tent when Ayala and another man approached them and “demanded some food.”

The man refused to give up his food, leading the two suspects to beat him with a “stick and large metal pole.”

Ayala and the other suspect then stole the man’s laptop, according to the charges.

Ayala later confessed to the crimes after surveillance video captured him punching Perez.