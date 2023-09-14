SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A Salt Lake City man is facing a third-degree felony animal cruelty charge after he allegedly stabbed a Pitbull in his care 32 times, killing it in its kennel nearly a year ago.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Donyae Nase, 47, went to the hospital to be treated for a dog bite. Nase claimed he stabbed the dog in self-defense after it had bitten him.

Officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department and Animal Services went to Nase’s apartment and found the 2-year-old Pitbull named Prince dead inside its kennel. Police said the floor and kennel were covered in blood and that Prince had suffered stab wounds across his body.

Police reported that it appeared Prince was stabbed inside the crate and not anywhere else in the apartment.

Nase allegedly told officers Prince had attacked him and was “still coming” at him after he had retreated to his kennel. According to charging documents, Nase used a baseball bat which he encouraged Prince to bite before he stabbed him.

A veterinarian determined Prince suffered 32 stab wounds all over his body.

Police also allegedly found a second dog in Nase’s home at the time of the incident that had a swollen right eye.