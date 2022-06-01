JUAB COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested after police discovered a bounty of drugs along with a basement vape pen workshop that was also accessible to a nine-year-old child.

The Juab County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect is Gale Androes, 26.

Deputies and the Nephi Police Department responded to a residence where the suspect, his fiancé and their child live together.

Using a search warrant, police discovered a bounty of drugs and drug paraphernalia inside the home.

When police knocked on the suspect’s door, he refused to answer any questions from authorities. He was escorted to a police vehicle as authorities conducted a search of his home.

Inside the basement, officers discovered “what appeared to be a workstation” filled with drug paraphernalia.

Police found a bounty of THC cartridge foam sleeves, vape belt presses, vape sockets, bottles of flavor additives, a digital scale, cartridge tips, disposable syringes, electric burners and a variety of other tools.

“With all the items collected inside the basement, it appears either Gale or Destiny uses the basement as a workstation to extract THC and construct vape cartridges they fill to be packaged sealed and sold,” police say.

Authorities say the illicit drugs and items could be “easily accessed” by a 9-year-old child.

“In the master bedroom in a nightstand located on the east side of the bed, detectives discovered two glass marijuana pipes with burnt residue, rolling papers, one 1mg THC cartridge, a glass cylinder container of THC wax/crumble three zip-loc style bags of raw marijuana and one bag of THC 400mg edible cherry rings,” according to arrest documents.

Police also found both small and large bags of marijuana scattered throughout the home along with paraphernalia including marijuana bongs, glass marijuana pipes and vape pens.

The suspect was arrested on four charges including endangerment of a child, distributing a controlled substance, knowingly arranging or distributing a controlled substance and the use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is currently booked at the Juab County Jail.