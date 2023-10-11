COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (ABC4) — A Utah man from Cottonwood Heights has been charged with several felonies after he allegedly participated in “dark fantasy chats” about raping and murdering young boys in an online chatroom.

Jonathan Lowell Nelson, 47, was charged with one count of first-degree felony aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor and four counts of second-degree felony sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to court documents, Nelson was talking with a 22-year-old man who lived in Brooklyn, New York online. Through their conversations, Nelson allegedly started talking about raping and murdering young boys. The New Yorker reportedly became concerned about the conversations and reported Nelson to the Federal Bureau of Investigations.

An undercover FBI agent took over the conversation, posing at the 22-year-old in New York. During the conversations with the undercover agent, Nelson allegedly sent several explicit photos and videos of underage boys.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Nelson stated in one of the chats that he keeps items such as hats, clothing articles, backpacks and scooters from his victims,” court documents said.

FBI agents obtained a search warrant for Nelson’s Cottonwood Heights home and reportedly seized several devices. After his arrest, Nelson allegedly admitted to having “dark fantasy chats,” including one in which he solicited the help of a relative to lure an underage boy in to be raped and murdered. Another fantasy chat included the rape and murder of 293 young foster boys in Park City, according to charging documents.

State prosecutors said Nelson is “a danger to the victim and the community” and have requested he be held without bail.