MOAB, Utah (ABC4) — A Moab elementary school art teacher is facing a felony charge after allegedly inappropriately touching a 12-year-old student, according to the Grand Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Robert Bruce Hucko, 70, is facing one charge of sexual battery, a second-degree felony.

On Friday, August 4, authorities examined an interview conducted with the victim, a 12-year-old girl, at the Moab Children’s Justice Center.

The victim reportedly had her father with her during the interview. According to court documents, the victim stated that her art teacher, Hucko, came into the family’s home and stayed there after knowing that no adults were home at the time.

While there, Hucko allegedly looked through an art book with the children. After some time, the victim offered to show Hucko the family’s art room.

“While walking back to the art room, the victim states that she was in front of Hucko and that he smacked her on the ‘butt,'” court documents state.

When asked if there were any other incidents that made her feel uncomfortable, the victim reportedly told authorities that Hucko rubbed her shoulders as she was working on a project at school.

The charge in this case has been enhanced to a felony due to the age of the victim and the fact that Hucko was in a position of trust as her teacher.

Hucko was booked into the Grand County Jail on the charges previously stated.