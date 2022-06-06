GARFIELD COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Deputies discovered a bounty of illicit drugs worth a quarter of a million dollars in Garfield County on Sunday.

The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office says three adult suspects were involved along with a juvenile. The three adult suspects are a 24-year-old man, a 23-year-old man and a 21-year-old female. Their identities have not been released at this time.

Deputies say the incident happened near mile marker 2 on Highway 12 in Garfield County. Authorities initially received reports that “some individuals were causing a disturbance.”

When deputies arrived at the scene, they witnessed a male suspect attempting to push a vehicle while the other two suspects and the minor were sitting inside the vehicle.

When deputies searched the suspects’ vehicle they discovered a bounty of illicit drugs including eight bags containing 1,000 fentanyl pills each. Authorities say the drugs amounted to a grand total of around $250,000.

One suspect was also in possession of a concealed weapon, officials say.

The two male suspects were arrested and booked at the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office. The female suspect was taken to the Garfield County Hospital due to “health concerns” that existed prior to the current arrest.

The juvenile was transported to the youth facility in Richfield.