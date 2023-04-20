LEHI, Utah (ABC4) — A Utah County man was arrested Thursday for attempted murder after he allegedly shot two people with a BB gun, held a knife against a woman’s back and told her he would kill her.

At about 1:30 p.m., authorities responded to an area near 8000 West in Lehi on reports of a suspect shooting a man in the face and holding a knife to the back of a woman, according to a press release from the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

When Lehi Police arrived, they reportedly saw the suspect, later identified as Mason Reese Wright, 33, standing behind a woman and holding a 10-inch knife against her back. Officers ordered Wright to drop the knife, to which he complied.

After taking Wright into custody, deputies learned that Wright had been living in the RV belonging to the man and woman for several days.

Investigators later revealed that, earlier today, Wright reportedly shot the man and woman with the BB gun. Then, deputies say Wight pointed the knife at the woman and said, “I will kill you!”

He proceeded to chase her around in the RV. The woman was able to escape from the trailer and ran to get help at another RV. It was after someone had called 911 that Wright put a knife against the woman’s back, officials said.

Wright also had an alcohol level three times the legal limit, according to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

“The Deputy checked the Utah criminal history and found that Wright has an extensive history of alcohol, assault, and other crimes against persons,” the press release stated. “Because he is a convicted felon, he is a Category I-restricted person and cannot be in possession of any dangerous weapon.”

Wright was booked into the Utah County Jail on five charges, including attempted murder, a first-degree felony; two counts of aggravated assault, both third-degree felonies; possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a third-degree felony; and intoxication, a class C misdemeanor.