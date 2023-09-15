SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Investigators from the Utah Attorney General’s Office are seeking the public’s help in identifying suspects of a theft ring operating in multiple Utah counties.

The suspects are responsible for thefts at six retail stores in cities throughout Salt Lake, Davis, and Utah counties, according to a press release.

Officials said they usually enter businesses pretending to be shoppers, and target “expensive athletic wear, clothing, and other apparel.” The AG’s Office said they put numerous items in a shopping cart and leave the store without paying.

Two of the suspects are reportedly tied to thefts of at least $5,000 in losses.

Courtesy of Utah Attorney General’s Office

“The C.A.S.E. Strike Force is asking for tips to identify a muscular African-American man in his 30s, often seen wearing a baseball cap. He has been accompanied by Caucasian female accomplices,” the release states.

Officials said at least three different females have been identified at different locations. The suspect mentioned above was seen with these “companions” in a white SUV with unknown license plates, the release states.

Anyone with information on the suspects and similar thefts should contact Agent Steve Jensen, with the Crimes Against Statewide Economy (C.A.S.E.) Strike Force Division, at 385-977-9398.

No further information is available at this time.