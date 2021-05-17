UPDATE: Man allegedly chases police with crowbar in West Valley City shooting

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The West Valley Police Department is providing additional details regarding the officer-involved shooting that took place Monday.

According to West Valley Police Department, officers were dispatched to a West Valley neighborhood on reports of a residential burglary in progress near 4700 west Huntington Street, around 1:30 a.m.

Arresting documents say the suspect, 25-year-old Denny James Clark, was allegedly smashing windows in an attempt to gain access to a residential home.

A probable cause statement reads, “Officers ordered Denny to drop the crowbar, who refused to do so. The male responded to their commands by demanding the keys to the vehicle in the driveway next to him. Several more verbal commands to stop and drop his weapon were given to Denny and he continued to refuse to drop the weapon.”

As the West Valley Police Department attempted to get a hold of Clark, the suspect yelled “here I come” and began allegedly chasing one of the officers with the crowbar raised.

According to law enforcement, officers then attempted deployed an ECW (taser) but failed.

“Officers continued to command Denny to stop coming at the officer and to drop the weapon. While chasing the one officer with the crowbar, Denny turned around and advanced toward another officer. He held the crowbar above his head like a baseball bat and ran at the second officer, quickly closing the distance. That officer then opened fire on Denny, striking him twice,” the West Valley Police Department says.

The suspect was then transported to the hospital for surgery and is now recovering. Police say the officer involved will be placed on administrative leave.

Unified Police continues to investigate the incident.

Court documents indicate that before being confronted by officers that evening, Clark had also committed several other crimes in the neighborhood prior.

“Investigators discovered Denny approached a resident and damaged the front door of the residence by tearing away a screen and kicking the door, in attempts of gaining entry. The homeowner opened the door, and Denny barged into the residence,” shares the police department. “Furthermore, Detectives interviewed a victim who reported prior to the officer’s arrival, Denny approached the victim and demanded the keys to his vehicle. The victim stated he felt threatened because Denny was holding the crowbar in a position that would allow him to swing quite quickly.”

According to the West Valley Police Department, Clark currently faces charges for aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, assault against a peace/military officer with weapon or force, burglary of a vehicle, and criminal mischief.