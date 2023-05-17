SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A University of Utah athlete who fled the state after being accused of raping a female student in her dorm has been arrested in Seattle.

Court documents show that Benjamin Dennis Kai Smyth, 19, of Saanichton, British Columbia, was arrested last week and booked into the King County Correctional Facility in Seattle, Washington.

Smyth, a former member of the U of U Swimming and Diving team, was reportedly with a group of male students when he approached the victim in a common area. According to the victim, the two exchanged information.

Later that night, Smyth allegedly messaged the victim to ask what she was doing and if her roommates were home.

After learning that her roommates were not there, he allegedly went to her dorm and attempted to have sex, which the victim states she rejected.

Smyth then allegedly raped the female student.

When approached by police about the incident, Smyth initially denied knowing the victim, but later said he “had sex with her when he first met her,” a warrant states.

Just a few days later, police attempted to serve Smyth a temporary protective order when his roommate answered the door and said he had “cleaned out all his belongings and moved out.”

A private investigator told police that Smyth had fled to Canada “after learning that he was being investigated,” the warrant stated.

Smyth is facing one count of rape and forcible sodomy, both first-degree felonies, as well as forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.

No further information is available at this time.