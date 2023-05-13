SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Two people were found dead in a Sugar House office complex Saturday morning, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department.

A community member reportedly called 911 at about 11:15 a.m. Saturday after finding a body inside an office complex at 3000 South Highland Drive.

First responders arrived to find two deceased individuals.

As part of this investigation, Salt Lake City Police say officers conducted a welfare check at a residence near Sunnyside Park.

The identities of the victims will not be released until families have been notified.

At this point, police do not believe there is a threat to the community.

The Utah Medical Examiner’s Officer has been tasked to determine the cause of death for the two people.

SLCPD’s homicide squad is on the scene to conduct interviews and collect evidence.

No further information is available at this time.