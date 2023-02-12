SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Two people have been hospitalized after two separate shootings occurred Saturday night, according to the Salt Lake City Police Dept.

The first shooting reportedly happened just before 8:20 p.m. on Feb. 11. Police received a call that a person had been shot near 1600 West Ivy Circle.

Upon arriving to the scene, SLCPD officers found a man with a critical gunshot wound. With help from the Salt Lake City Fire Dept., they performed life-saving aid on scene before the man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Officers reportedly secured the area, found witnesses, and began to search for a suspect and any potential evidence. Officers believe the suspect(s) left before officers arrived, and that this was an isolated incident. There are no updates on the victim’s condition at this time. See photos of the scene below:

Ivy Circle Shooting (Courtesy of Salt Lake City Police)

Ivy Circle Shooting (Courtesy of Salt Lake City Police)

The second shooting reportedly occurred just before 9 p.m. on Feb. 11. Police received a call about a shooting near 1400 West Pacific Ave.

Officers arrived to the scene and found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg. Officers applied a tourniquet to the man’s leg, while Salt Lake City Fire assisted with life-saving aid. The man was taken to the hospital with a reportedly non-life-threatening injury.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Officers conducted the same protocol, securing the area, finding witnesses, and searching for suspects and potential evidence. They are currently working with detectives to determine the events leading up to the shooting, a press release states.

Police believe this also was an isolated incident, as there is “no information to indicate the shootings are connected,” the release states. See photos of the scene below:

Pacific Ave. Shooting (Courtesy of Salt Lake City Police)

Pacific Ave. Shooting (Courtesy of Salt Lake City Police)

Police say anyone with information about either shooting should call 801-799-3000 and reference the Ivy Circle shooting or Pacific Avenue shooting, respectively.

No further information is available at this time.