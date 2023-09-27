SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Salt Lake City Police Department is investigating an assault that happened near a pizza shop downtown near 400 South and State Street early Wednesday morning, Sept. 27.

Emmanuel Alvarez-Marmolejo, 26, was taken into custody by police and is facing a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury. Alvarez-Marmolejo also faces misdemeanor charges for threat or use of a dangerous weapon and intoxication.

According to a probable cause statement, Alvarez-Marmolejo began threatening a woman outside of a bar located on State Street. Alvarez-Marmolejo allegedly pulled out a knife during the incident, prompting bystanders to intervene and try to take control.

During the fight, police say Alvarez-Marmolejo stabbed a bystander who was trying to break up the assault, causing a “three-to-four-inch stab wound.” Police report Alvarez-Marmolejo continued to fight bystanders after the stabbing until he was taken down and restrained until officers arrived.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Alvarez-Marmolejo was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and was later booked by the Salt Lake City Police Department. Police said Alvarez-Marmolejo had “a strong odor of alcohol” on his breath, had bloodshot glassy eyes and was slurring his speech. Alvarez-Marmolejo allegedly admitted to having been drinking prior to the assault.

The victim who was stabbed was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police said the victim’s injuries were non-life threatening.