OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) — A woman was arrested in Ogden Sunday after plowing her vehicle into a group of four people, according to Ogden Police.

Jasmin Negreros, 20, was arrested for two counts of aggravated assault (third-degree felony), driving under the influence (class B misdemeanor), negligently operating a vehicle resulting in injury (class A misdemeanor), and no valid license (infraction).

On Jan. 14, police responded to an incident in Ogden relating to an aggravated assault and traffic accident.

Police said Negreros was found to have driven her vehicle into four people that were standing in the road. A verbal altercation reportedly took place at the time.

Two of those individuals were taken to the hospital as a result, wishing to pursue charges in the matter.

Negreros showed signs of impairment, police said, and allegedly admitted to recent drug use.

Negreros was booked into Weber County Jail on the charges previously mentioned.

No further information is available at this time.