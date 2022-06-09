SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Two people have been arrested on Thursday in connection to a deadly apartment shooting that left one person dead and multiple others injured in Salt Lake City.

Salt Lake City Police (SLCPD) have identified the suspects as Erik Virgen, 18, and Malibu Rose Mawson, 20. The victim has been identified as Anthony Wheatley, 19.

SLCPD has confirmed the motive is being investigated as an attempted robbery.

The fatal shooting happened at an apartment complex near 1636 West Briar Rose Place a little after 7 p.m. on Monday.

While investigating, police discovered there was a plan hatched between the two suspects, the victim and another unidentified person to “beat up and steal from one or both people living inside the apartment” where the fatal shooting occurred.

At some point, police say a fight ensued between several people inside the apartment where multiple shots were fired. The shooting left Wheatley dead, two other people shot and another person being hit by a gun.

Authorities say after the shooting, the two suspects traveled to Cedar City. Police say “Mawson is accused of helping to set up the initial robbery with Wheatley” and “Virgen is accused of being inside the apartment and pointing a firearm at another person inside the apartment.”

Detectives are still investigating the case and determining whether additional criminal charges will be pursued.

Police say both suspects have been arrested on charges of aggravated robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and aggravated burglary. Both suspects have been booked at the Salt Lake County Metro Jail.