Trucker in custody after brutal assault in Tremonton parking lot

TREMONTON, Utah (ABC4) – A trucker is under lock and key after allegedly beating a man with a metal pipe at a Tremonton gas station parking lot, Thursday.

According to court documents, on January 21, 35-year-old truck driver, Danny Jerome Johnson, was taken into custody after allegedly pounding a man with a jagged-edged metal pipe over the head at the Golden Spike Travel Plaza based out of Tremonton, Utah.

“I made contact with the victim, who was still on scene. He had a cut on his left thumb and the left side of his neck,” recalls a Tremonton Garland Police officer.

The victim’s left ear was also left swollen with several small cuts on it, according to officials.

Officers say the incident was a result of a parking dispute.

“The victim advised that he was at the gas station to refuel the gas tanks, and the suspect was parked at the spot he needed to be in order to refuel. He said that he asked the driver to move his truck, and the other driver became belligerent and started arguing with him. He said that Danny then reached over and grabbed a pipe from the steps leading to the cab of the truck, and started swinging it at him, hitting him multiple times,” the officer continues.

Danny Jerome Johnson now faces a single count of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony, in Thursday’s incident.

A probable cause statement informs that following the assault, Johnson allegedly fled the scene in his semi heading westbound on I-84.

Officers then followed suit and stopped the driver in the middle of the freeway.

Initially Johnson denied association with the incident as officers began to question his involvement.

“At first he denied having stopped in Tremonton. Throughout the interview when confronted with more evidence, he provided more information, and admitted to having been in an altercation with the other individual,” reads court documents.

Johnson’s bail is now set at $5,010.