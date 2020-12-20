Troopers approach mysterious vehicle blocking traffic in Iron County, prompting SWAT to assist

IRON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Troopers were called down to Iron County to inspect a mysterious vehicle blocking traffic, early Sunday.
A call was issued at 4:30 a.m. to authorities in regards to a vehicle blocking the southbound lane of state Route 130 near mile marker 33 in a remote area of northern Iron County.
Trooper Ryan Horton arrived at the scene a little after 5:30 a.m., where he found a gold 2008 Toyota Camry with tinted black windows blocking the road near a curve and a hill.
“Trooper Horton knocked on the window,” shares Utah Highway Patrol Sergeant Bambi Baie. “The windshield was icy so Horton couldn’t see inside the vehicle….”
After receiving no response, Horton called a tow truck. Shortly after the tow truck arrived, the driver of the Camry, a California man, rolled down the window.
The man then allegedly said, “Come near my car again, and we’ll see what happens,” Baie says.
Troopers say the man then fired several shots from his pellet gun out the driver-side window.
SWAT was then prompted to further assist.
Read the full story at St. George News.
