TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A man was arrested Monday, Feb. 27, after a traffic stop in Tooele County allegedly led officers to find 237 pounds of marijuana and over 4,000 THC vape pens and cartridges in his vehicle, according to a probable cause statement.

Clay Friedrich, 35, was arrested on seven charges, including marijuana possession of 100 pounds or greater and possession with intent to distribute, both felony charges, after a traffic violation led to a vehicle search.

An officer from the Tooele Police Department said he witnessed a vehicle make an illegal, wide turn from the I-80 off-ramp onto the SR-36 heading northbound. The officer then noticed the front side windows were tinted darker than would be legally allowed in the state of Virginia, where the vehicle was registered, according to the statement.

The officer performed a traffic stop and reportedly smelled marijuana from inside the vehicle. Friedrich offered an expired medical marijuana card from Virginia, and authorities conducted a vehicle search, the statement said.

Officers say they found multiple duffle bags and cardboard boxes, “used to conceal odor,” full of marijuana products. They allegedly found a total of 237 pounds of marijuana in vacuum-sealed packages, over 4,00 THC vape pens and cartridges and nearly 45 ounces of THC-concentrated wax. THC edibles and a vape pen were also reportedly found near the driver’s seat and in his backpack.

While marijuana is legal for adults over the age of 21 in Virginia, no more than an ounce is allowed per person and possession of over a pound is a felony punishable with up to 10 years in jail. With a medical marijuana card, Virginia residents may possess up to 4 ounces at one time within state boundaries.

Friedrich was booked into the Tooele County Jail on Feb. 27.