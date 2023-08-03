TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains information about sexual assault. If you or someone you know needs help, call the Rape & Sexual Assault Crisis Line at 1-(888)-421-1100.

TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) — A 23-year-old man pleaded not guilty Wednesday to an alleged rape that occurred in 2021.

Jeffrey Clawson, 23, was arrested on one count of object rape, which allegedly occurred when they were at a friend’s house in August 2021.

According to charging documents, the victim was staying at a friend’s house in Tooele County, with her friend, and Clawson. According to the victim, they had been drinking heavily and passed out on the couch.

The victim said she did not recall what happened that night, but when she woke up, she noticed she was no longer wearing her shorts. Clawson then showed her a video of the alleged object rape.

According to a 2022 study done by Utah State University, 76.6% of sexual assault victims in Utah knew their assailant, with the most common relationship categorized as acquaintance (which includes friend or date).

The study also claims that most sexual assaults occurred in houses or apartments. If you suspect you have been assaulted or raped by someone you know, please contact your local police department.

Charges are allegations only. All arrested persons are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.