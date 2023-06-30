MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) — The Salt Lake City Police Department said it has arrested a third person in connection to the June 9 gang-related shooting that took place in a Salt Lake City parking lot.

Christian Uriel Catemaxca-Trujillo, 18, has been booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on three counts of first-degree felony posession of a dangerous weapon and 11 second-degree felony counts of discharge of a firearm.

SLCPD says Trujillo was part of the shooting that took place near 3200 South and Richmond Street that involved 15 people from rival gangs. Six different guns were reportedly used in the shooting, producing 50 shell casings. A 16-year-old was dropped off at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the foot that required emergency surgery.

According to court documents, Trujillo was driving a silver Nissan Altima that was seen at the shooting. Police say a video recording shows Trujillo getting out of the car and firing a gun 11 times toward a group of people huddled behind several cars. Trujillo then allegedly picked up the injured 16-year-old and drove him to the local hospital.

Police were able to reportedly trace the Nissan Altima to be connected to Trujillo and allegedly spotted Trujillo driving it to a supermarket. Court documents show police pinged Trujillo’s phone at the parking lot on the night of the shooting.

Trujillo was safely taken into custody by detectives on Thursday, June 29, at his residence near 4100 South and Main Street.

A search of his home reportedly found “large amounts of gang paraphernalia” as well as a handgun and a shotgun.

Salt Lake City Police Department is still continuing its investigation into the case, saying detectives believe there are people within the community who have additional details, including the identities of other suspects.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Salt Lake City Police Department at 801-799-3000 and reference case number 23-124114.