PROVO, Utah (ABC4) — A woman from Texas, who was arrested in South Carolina for an ATM robbery, has been linked to an attempted theft case in Provo, Utah.

Tyionna Chne Mortley, 20, was charged on Friday, Feb. 24, at the Fourth Judicial District Court in Utah County with second-degree criminal mischief and two counts of third-degree theft.

According to charging documents, Provo Police officers were dispatched to a theft in progress at a bank near 3280 N. University Ave. on March 31, 2022. Upon arrival, officers allegedly saw an empty truck at the bank with no one in sight.

The truck was reportedly chained to the ATM, which appeared to have been pulled and broken into as the top portion was opened.

Police say no money has been taken from the ATM. The truck’s ignition was reportedly punched out, and officers later discovered that the truck was stolen the prior evening in Provo.

Video surveillance from the bank showed two individuals dressed in black coming out of the truck with the third person in the driver’s seat, according to court documents. The driver allegedly attempted to pull the ATM open with the truck.

Charging documents state police were unable to identify the people involved in the attempted robbery, and the case was eventually closed.

About six months later in October, Provo Police received a call from South Carolina investigators who said they have arrested several people who may have ties to the Provo case.

South Carolina authorities reportedly said Mortley was the only person cooperating with law enforcement. They allegedly found GPS data on her phone that showed she was at 3289 N. University Ave. the day the ATM was broken into. After pulling more conversations and geo-locations from her phone, Provo officers were able to put her at the bank around the time of the attempted theft.

Mortley said she was the driver for the group of men arrested with her, according to court documents. Together, they reportedly drove across the county to rob ATM machines along the way. She allegedly pointed out Provo on a map given by South Carolina authorities.