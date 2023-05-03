Utah (ABC4) — A Texas man was sentenced on Tuesday for the alleged cyberstalking and extortion of a Utah woman and her family.

Jordy Julian Alvarez, 28, a Texas resident, was sentenced to five years in prison. According to court documents, Alvarez repeatedly harassed and intimidated a Utah woman for an explicit video of herself.

He reportedly threatened the Utah woman with releasing compromising photos and videos of the victim he had in his possession. Alvarez also allegedly threatened, intimidated, and harassed the victim’s brother, father, and even grandmother to extort more explicit videos of the victim.

“Jordy Alvarez is a cyber predator who relentlessly harassed, bullied, and extorted the victim for an extended amount of time, causing substantial emotional harm,” Special Agent Cheyvoryea Gibson of the Salt Lake City FBI said. “Cyberstalking is a serious federal crime. The FBI’s Cyber Task Force which includes a strong partnership with the Utah Department of Public Safety has the tools to hold criminals like Alvarez, who hide behind the internet, accountable.”

Alvarez admitted to cyberstalking the victim. According to court documents, the victim and her family were scared he would cause serious bodily injury or death. His criminal behavior crossed state lines, as he was located in Texas.

In addition to Alvarez’s sentence of 60 months in prison, he was ordered to serve three years of supervised release after his prison sentence. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer K Muyskens of the District of Utah prosecuted the case.

“The defendant’s criminal actions, in this case, were heinous,” U.S. Attorney Trina A. Higgins of the District of Utah said. “I commend the victim in this case for coming forward. Our office will continue to work with law enforcement to prosecute offenders that prey on our vulnerable and young via the internet.”