SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — An 18-year-old man is in “extremely critical condition” after a shooting in Salt Lake City early Sunday morning, according to Salt Lake City Police.

The investigation started shortly after 1:30 a.m., when police received “several calls” about a shooting near 909 East 2100 South.

Officers responded and found the victim lying on the ground. They began life-saving measures on the victim, and paramedics took him to the hospital in extremely critical condition, according to a press release.

Witnesses said the suspect, or suspects, left the scene in a car heading in an unknown direction. Police closed off several blocks in the area and began searching.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Witnesses told police that a fight occurred just before the shooting, though detectives are working to confirm whether the fight was connected to the shooting.

Police believe several people witnessed the shooting and left before officers’ arrival. “Those people likely have critical information to the timeline of the shooting and are asked to come forward,” SLCPD stated.

Anyone with information about this case, including photos or video, is asked to call SLCPD at 801-799-3000. Detectives do not believe there is any immediate threat to the public at this time.