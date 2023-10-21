SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A man is facing felony charges after allegedly distributing large amounts of illegal narcotics within the presence of his 10-month-old child.

Gregorio Tabarez Hernandez, 18, was arrested on three counts of distribute/offer/arrange distribution of controlled substance, a third-degree felony; and two counts of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a second-degree felony.

On Thursday, Oct. 19, an officer with the Sandy Police Department was reportedly monitoring a Telegram account when he found posts tied to Hernandez about selling illegal narcotics including marijuana, THC products, cocaine, and psilocybin mushrooms.

Officers reportedly conducted mobile surveillance on Hernandez’s known residence and found him getting into his car. They said he then drove to a residence in West Jordan, got items out of a large brown cardboard box, and gave it to somebody at that house. They then found him make another stop at a residence in Sandy, according to the probable cause statement.

Officers said they stopped Hernandez in a parking lot in Sandy, where they reportedly took him into custody.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

As Hernandez was being taken into custody, officers found his girlfriend and 10-month-old baby inside of his vehicle, which smelled like fresh marijuana, according to officers.

Officers reportedly searched the vehicle and yielded 507 grams of suspected psilocybin mushrooms, 1218.67 grams of fresh marijuana, 379 THC e-cigarettes, and $1694.

Officers noted that the child was removed from the vehicle but distinctly smelled of marijuana. Officers also noted that the baby’s food was located in the same box as the narcotics.

Officers then said they searched his residence and found marijuana within reach of the baby, as well as various THC products, a large safe containing $21,790, two firearms, and cocaine. Additionally, officers said that upon further inspection of the firearms, they found a Glock switch, making the semi-automatic pistol a fully automatic handgun, capable of firing 30 rounds in less than five seconds.

Hernandez is reportedly a known documented gang member and has been adjudicated as a juvenile for possession of multiple firearms. He was reportedly active with his gang in recruiting and bringing in new members. Additionally, police said he had a case being charged for human trafficking for labor, along with other drug distribution charges.

Hernandez reportedly admitted to officers that he sold illegal narcotics and owned the firearms inside of the safe. Additionally, he told officers that the cash found came from drug distribution.

Hernandez was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on the previously mentioned charges.