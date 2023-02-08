RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4) — A Riverton High School student has been arrested for allegedly threatening to harm school officials and a student on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

The 18-year-old student is facing second-degree threat of terrorism, threat against school and two counts of threat of violence.

According to the affidavit, the Riverton High School administration requested help from the police Tuesday after a teen threatened three school officials with violence.

Riverton police say the teen allegedly refused to leave the campus and made threats to assault anyone who came near him.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A school resource officer intercepted the teen in a hallway where four classes were in session, the probable cause document states. The officer reportedly secured the classrooms and evacuated the nearest one.

A SPED student allegedly entered the hallway at this point, and the teen began to threaten them with violence. The school resource officer took the teen into custody shortly after that and removed him from the school premises, the affidavit says.

While taken into custody, the teen allegedly threatened to find and kill the school resource officer and his family. He also reportedly threatened to blow up the school with a bomb.

According to the affidavit, the 18-year-old was transported to the Salt Lake County Jail following the incident.