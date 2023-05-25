ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) — Two teens have been arrested in St. George for their alleged involvement in a robbery that ended with a man being shot six times.

According to the affidavit, a man showed up at St. George Medical Center on Jan. 23 and was found to have been shot in the right arm six times. Additionally, the vehicle he was driving had another 11 bullet holes in the car, causing more than $5,000 in damage.

Officers who responded to the scene of the incident reportedly found 17 bullet casings and jars of marijuana. Through the investigation, police found eight suspects who said their intention was to rob the victim and steal the marijuana in his vehicle.

Police say the suspects identified Gavin David Williams, 19, to be the person who planned the robbery and provided guns to others. They also allegedly said Williams was the one who shot at the victim as he sped away in his vehicle. Williams reportedly threatened to hurt the other suspects if they said anything about the robbery.

Lars Randal Albertsen, 19, was also identified as a suspect who had assisted Williams in planning the robbery. Albertsen allegedly took a picture of some money as proof of purchase for the marijuana but never had the intention of actually purchasing it.

Both Williams and Albertsen did not speak to detectives during their interviews.

Williams has been booked into Washington County Jail on aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; attempted murder, a first-degree felony; criminal mischief, a first-degree felony; tampering with a witness, a second-degree felony; criminal conspiracy, a second-degree felony; and felony discharge of a firearm, a second-degree felony.

On the other hand, Albertsen is facing five charges including aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; attempted murder, a first-degree felony; criminal conspiracy, a first-degree felony; criminal mischief, a first-degree felony; and felony discharge of a firearm, a second-degree felony.