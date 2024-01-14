MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) — A teen was arrested Saturday after a shooting at the Fashion Place Mall in Murray and admitted to having “emptied his clip” during the altercation, according to Murray Police.

Imanuill Ahmed, 18, was arrested for felony discharge of a firearm (third-degree felony), obstruction of justice (third-degree felony), riot – bodily injury/property damage/dangerous weapon (second-degree felony), and criminal mischief (second-degree felony).

On Jan. 13, police responded to a shooting at the Fashion Place Mall, located at 6191 South State Street.

Callers reported that multiple people were involved in the incident, and that those involved were only shooting at each other.

Officers arrived at the scene and detained six people that matched the description of the people involved. One of those individuals had a gunshot wound in the lower ankle, police said.

Police determined that those six individuals had followed a male, who was by himself, out into the parking lot of the mall. A confrontation reportedly occurred and the person who was followed pulled out a gun and shot at the six others.

One of the people in the group of six, identified as Ahmed, was also in possession of a gun and fired back.

Upon speaking with detectives, Ahmed reportedly claimed that he “emptied his clip” and then hid the gun under a trash compactor.

Multiple uninvolved cars at the scene were struck by gunfire, police said.

Ahmed was booked into Salt Lake County Jail on the charges previously stated.

No further information is available at this time.