TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) — A Taylorsville woman has been charged after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from a special needs trust fund set up for her sister who was involved in a serious accident a few years ago.

Marcey Jean Heisey, 43, was charged at the Third District Court in Salt Lake County on Monday, March 13, with second-degree unlawful deal of prop by fiduciary and second-degree financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult.

Heisey’s sister reportedly contacted the Taylorsville Police Department in November 2022 to report that Heisey had withdrawn a lot of money from a trust fund for personal use. According to court documents, the sister, who resides in Oklahoma, said she was involved in a serious traffic accident a few years ago in Utah and, as part of the settlement, she received $68,000 in a special needs trust fund. Heisey was appointed a trustee for the trust account.

In December 2022, Heisey reportedly purchased a new truck worth $9,000 with money from the trust and had only been giving her sister only about $500 per month for the past few months. Heisey had also allegedly made transactions with tanning services, Facebook and Cash App through the trust fund account.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Detectives requested a balance for the account statement and found that the amount of money in the account went from around $64,000 in March 2022 to under $3,900 in November 2022.

According to court documents, an employee of America First Credit Union confirmed that Heisey made several in-person cash withdrawals between September 2022 and October 2022 that added up to about $11,940.

Heisey’s sister reportedly told detectives that Heisey called her on Thanksgiving and begged her not to pursue fraud charges against her. When the sister requested Heisey to pay the heating bills using the trust money, Heisey sent her a generator valued at $713.74 instead, the charging documents stated.