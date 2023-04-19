SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A federal grand jury has indicted a Taylorsville man after he allegedly attempted to engage in sexual activity with a 7-year-old boy he met through a social networking application.

According to the U.S. District Court of Utah, Kendrick Aristotle Eastes, 31, of Taylorsville, was charged on Wednesday with attempted coercion and enticement of a minor as well as distribution of child pornography.

Eastes reportedly met a man he believed to be the stepfather of a 7-year-old boy through a social networking application on Feb. 16. However, the user turned out to be an undercover agent.

Eastes continued to chat with the undercover agent and planned to meet up so he could engage in sexual activity with the minor, court documents stated. He was reportedly immediately arrested once he arrived at the meeting location.

Opening statements made on Wednesday, April 19, reveal that Eastes was employed as a truck driver at the time of the alleged crime.

“The weight of the evidence is substantial,” said Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge Dustin B. Pead.

Therefore, Eastes was charged with the crimes previously stated and has been ordered to remain in custody.

The case is currently being investigated by Homeland Security Investigations in Las Vegas.

An indictment is merely an allegation and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.