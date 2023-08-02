SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A Taylorsville man was sentenced to prison on Monday, July 31, for aggravated assault and torture of a companion animal.

Dakota Robert Lucero, 22, was found guilty of both charges after he reportedly assaulted his girlfriend on multiple occasions between 2019 and 2020, including throwing her to the ground and choking her to the point of losing consciousness, according to probable cause documents.

In addition, Lucero was found guilty of maliciously beating and strangling her dog in the couple’s apartment.

According to court documents, Lucero was facing a total of nine charges but was found guilty and convicted of two 3rd degree felonies for aggravated assault producing loss of consciousness and torture of a companion animal.

For these convictions, he was sentenced to serve two consecutive terms, each not exceeding five years, in Utah State Prison. In total Lucero could serve up to 10 years if he is kept full-term for each of the convictions.