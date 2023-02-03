Courtesy of the United States Attorney’s Office District of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A Taylorsville man has been arrested and charged in a federal criminal complaint for allegedly distributing fentanyl to an undercover FBI agent, according to the United States District Court of Utah.

Flavio Cesar Mazariegos Covarrubias, 25, was charged Tuesday, Jan. 31, with possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute.

The FBI’s Wasatch Metro Drug Task Force initiated an investigation into Covarrubias and a drug trafficking organization believed to be distributing large quantities of narcotics in Utah, according to court documents.

An undercover agent allegedly purchased fentanyl from Covarrubias recently, which led to his arrest.

FBI agents reportedly located and seized approximately 5,000 blue-colored pills and 40 brightly-colored pills — all tested positive for fentanyl, a schedule II controlled substance.

These brightly-colored pills, commonly referred to as “rainbow fentanyl” or “skittles,” look like candy to entice young people.

An FBI investigation remains ongoing. Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen L. Nelson is prosecuting the case.