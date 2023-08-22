Rusty old battle mace as used by the common people in medieval war times, (Courtesy Adobe Stock/Anneke)

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) — A 28-year-old man was arrested Monday after he allegedly assaulted his roommate, and attempted to assault him with a mace.

Joseph Mackey Phillips, 28, was arrested for aggravated assault, a third-degree felony, and criminal mischief, a class-b misdemeanor.

According to charging documents, on Monday evening, Aug. 21, Phillips allegedly got into a verbal argument with his roommate at their Taylorsville residence. During the argument, Phillips grabbed a medieval-style mace, described as a long bar with a spiked ball on the end, and charged his roommate.

The victim, in an attempt to avoid getting hit with it, grabbed the mace. However, Phillips then headbutted the victim, causing a cut in his upper lip. During the struggle, the mace came into contact with the apartment wall around the head level to where the victim was standing.

According to charging documents, the mace easily could have caused severe bodily injury and even death. Luckily, the victim was able to break contact with Phillips and lock himself in his room in order to contact authorities.

Phillips was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail, where he will remain awaiting charges and the possibility of bail.