TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) — A Taylorsville daycare employee was allegedly caught on camera abusing a three-year-old child.

Lionela Margarita Romero-Sayago, 64, of Millcreek was charged on Wednesday, May 17, at the Third District Court with one count of aggravated child abuse (intentionally or knowingly), a second-degree felony.

According to charging documents, Taylorsville police received a report about a three-year-old child coming home from a daycare center with injuries on or about Jan. 16. Police later were given photos that showed several red abrasions or bruises on the child’s neck, torso and armpit.

The daycare director allegedly told officers that the child had soiled themself and was bathed by a daycare employee. The surveillance video reportedly showed Romero-Sayago grabbing the child by the arm and yanking him up from a table after she realized they had soiled themself.

Then, Romero-Sayago grabbed the child by their hair and pulled their head down to the table, according to charging documents. The child was then allegedly pulled into the bathroom, where they could be heard crying and screaming loudly. Romero-Sayago could reportedly be heard yelling at the child.

Police say the child allegedly ran out of the bathroom in an attempt to get away and landed on the floor. Romero-Sayago was then seen dragging the child back into the bathroom while they continue to cry.

When interviewed by police, Romero-Sayago reportedly denied grabbing the child by the arm or head.

Romero-Sayago’s bail has been set at $5,000.