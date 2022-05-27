TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A carjacking suspect has been arrested after leading police on a pursuit while breaking into a home on Wednesday.

Taylorsville Police have identified the suspect as Xavier Contreras, 29.

Police first spotted Contreras driving a stolen vehicle near the area of 5400 S 3600 W in Taylorsville. Authorities say the vehicle was listed as stolen in a carjacking and the suspect “should be considered armed.”

Officers arrived with a plan to spike the suspect’s tires as he continued driving. When Contreras approached the tire spikes, he stopped the vehicle and began driving in reverse away from the scene.

Police activated siren lights, but Contreras did not yield and continued driving away, at one point running over a set of spikes while fleeing.

Officers say Contreras continued driving erratically for several miles, driving over residential lawns, not staying within lane boundaries, and driving into oncoming traffic and around residential neighborhoods.

Police terminated the pursuit due to the dangerous chase, but an unmarked police vehicle continued following the suspect until he eventually crashed his car.

After the collision, police say Contreras hopped out of the stolen car and “forced his way” into a nearby home where a mother and her infant child were present. Contreras allegedly stole the victim’s purse before running outside where he was eventually apprehended by police.

During the arrest, officers discovered a “distributable amount of meth and heroin” along with a round of ammunition in the man’s pocket. Police also found a firearm inside the stolen vehicle.

Police discovered Contreras has been “arrested or suspected in numerous crimes in the last couple months” during which he placed the “community, officers, and himself at danger.”

Contreras was arrested on nine charges including burglary of a dwelling, possessing a stolen vehicle, failure to stop at the command of law enforcement, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person and more.

He is currently booked at the Salt Lake County Jail.