WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) — A fugitive was arrested after a SWAT response for threatening neighbors with a hammer in West Valley City Saturday night, according to West Valley City Police.

Michael David Byrd, 49, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault (third-degree felony), threat/use of dangerous weapon in fight (class-A misdemeanor), and threat of violence (class-B misdemeanor).

On Dec. 16, at around 10:40 p.m., police responded to an incident at an apartment complex located at 4000 South Redwood Road.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, Byrd had a hammer and was outside threatening to hurt people.

Upon arriving at the scene, the officer spoke with Byrd’s neighbor, who stated that Byrd had been hitting the walls dividing their apartments and causing them to not be able to sleep. Byrd was reportedly also yelling racial slurs at his neighbor during the incident.

The neighbor reportedly told police that he knew Byrd was hostile, and that he was concerned for the safety of his family.

After Byrd’s neighbor went over to Byrd’s apartment to ask him to stop, Byrd began yelling at his neighbor to “get off his property,” according to the affidavit, and continued to bang on the walls before swinging a hammer in the neighbor’s direction.

The neighbor reportedly headed back to his own apartment while Byrd began “hitting the metal railing with the hammer” and began motioning as though he was going to throw the hammer at the victim, the affidavit states.

“Due to the reported violence and weapons being involved,” a warrant was issued and the West Valley City SWAT Team was deployed.

After reportedly hours of attempting to get contact with Byrd, SWAT breached the front door of Byrd’s apartment and called Byrd out of the residence. Byrd was then taken into custody.

According to the affidavit, Byrd is on probation for violent domestic offenses, and has a “significant history” of violence across multiple states.

Byrd was booked into Salt Lake County Jail on the charges previously stated.