UPDATE: SWAT responding to man barricaded in Salt Lake City RV

FRIDAY 1/22/2021 7:00 a.m.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – SWAT is responding to a report of a man barricaded inside an RV outside of a Salt Lake City home Firday morning.

Just after 2 a.m., police tell ABC4 that the man assaulted his neighbor with a weapon. No injuries have been reported in that incident.

The aggravated assault prompted the heavy police presence in the area of the 1700 block of West Shannon Circle near 500 North.

A man is barricaded inside an RV he lives in. Police say the man assaulted his neighbor with a weapon. No ongoing threat. No word if there are any ppl inside RV. @abc4utah pic.twitter.com/1GVWjbhvzV — Jerad ABC 4 News (@4Jerad) January 22, 2021

As of 7 a.m., negotiators are working to get the man to surrender. Authorities say he is armed, but there is no ongoing threat.

Parts of Star Crest Drive has been blocked off while police respond to the incident.

ABC4 will continue to provide updates on air and online as they become available.

Original Story: SWAT responding to incident in Salt Lake City

FRIDAY 1/22/2021 6:25 a.m.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A SWAT incident in northern Salt Lake City has closed multiple roads early Friday morning.

ABC4 has confirmed that SWAT is in the area of the 1700 block of West Shannon Circle near 500 North. There are reports that a person has barricaded themselves within a residence.

Few details are available at this time.

Stick with ABC4 on air and online for continuing coverage.