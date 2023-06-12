TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying two suspects that have allegedly been cashing multiple stolen checks in Utah.

Taylorsville Police say the two suspects have cashed the stolen checks at banks throughout Salt Lake and Utah counties.

Courtesy of Taylorsville Police

Courtesy of Taylorsville Police

“The branch-hopping suspects have gone to Mountain America Credit Union, America First Credit Union and Zions Bank,” a release states.

The suspects have reportedly been using the victims’ IDs to cash the stolen checks.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

If you have any information about the crimes or individuals seen above, please contact Taylorsville Police at 801-840-4000, ask for Detective Hamatake, and reference case TY23-17841.

No further information is available at this time.