SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A Salt Lake City man accused of robbing a credit union on South Temple and arrested last week, was found by police through the use GPS, according to federal court documents.

Robert Durazo, 41, was federally charged with armed credit union robbery, carrying and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, and felon in possession of a firearm.

According to the indictment, Durazo allegedly entered the credit union wearing a face covering and pointed his gun at four different employees demanding money. After collecting over $3,200 from the credit union, Durazo fled the scene, not knowing a GPS tracker was included with the money.

The device reportedly tracked Durazo’s movements past the Utah State Capitol building before continuing north along Bonneville Boulevard. For a short time, GPS data showed Durazo stopped at a North Salt Lake gas station, according to documents. A Salt Lake City officer responded to the Chevron and reported finding a Volvo registered to Durazo and Durzo digging into the ground at a nearby tomato garden.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police said after Durazo left the gas station, he left behind “a large sum of money, three tracking devices, and a Costco receipt.”

Police later located the Volvo at a South Salt Lake apartment complex. According to the indictment, a warrant was issued to ping Durazo’s phone for a location, which pinged at the apartment complex “consistently for twelve hours.” Officers used the information to obtain and execute a search warrant for Durazo’s suspected apartment.

“Officers located $2,840 cash and a black Glock 19 handgun which resembles the same gun used in the robbery,” court documents read. “The suspect was placed under arrest and an additional $151 in cash was found on his person.”

Durazo allegedly admitted to police during questioning to robbing the credit union. An arraignment was scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 5 at 1:30 p.m.