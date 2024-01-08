SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Police say a man who was detained after allegedly breaking into a home was “unbothered” after forcing his way into the residence, causing the group of people inside to flee.

According to court documents, Tyson Yellowbear, 39, broke into the home on Sunday, Jan. 7, and barricaded himself in. After a short standoff, Yellowbear was taken into custody and booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on a second-degree felony charge of burglary and misdemeanor obstruction of justice.

The homeowner told police Yellowbear had been to the place on Saturday and on Sunday morning, before the alleged break-in. During the Sunday morning visit, Yellowbear allegedly pressed a gun into the side of a woman in the home in an attempt to get into a bathroom. Everyone in the home wanted Yellowbear to leave, and eventually he did, until returning around 3:30 p.m.

Yellowbear allegedly began to try and force the door down when the residents inside didn’t answer. The homeowner told police he and his visitors began barricading the door but that Yellowbear had power tools and was trying to get into the home “no matter what.” Yellowbear allegedly got into the home by removing a board on a bedroom window. The group of people inside the home told police they were terrified and fled from the home as soon as they heard police sirens.

During an interview, police say Yellowbear admitted to entering the home, but it was through the front door as the people inside ran away. Yellowbear also reportedly told police he barricaded himself in when police arrived because he had just been released from jail on pre-trial and did not want to go back.

According to police documents, Yellowbear had been in an argument with a woman inside the house, but despite witness reports, a gun wasn’t involved.

Police said Yellowbear seemed “unbothered” by his action during his re-telling of events and that he showed “little regard to take responsibility.”

Yellowbear has been ordered by a Salt Lake City District Court judge to be held without bail.