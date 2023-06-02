SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Both the suspect and victim in a fatal stabbing that happened on South Redwood Road in Salt Lake City on Thursday have been identified by police.

Todd Kingston, 53, allegedly used a “large knife” to stab Cody Myers, 40, after the two got into an argument around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 1. Myers was provided life-saving efforts by first responders before being taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Kingston, who fled the scene, was apprehended by police just before 6 p.m. that night and was booked in Salt Lake County Metro Jail. He faces charges of first-degree felony murder and second-degree felony obstruction of justice.

According to a witness who made the 911 call, Kingston, who goes by the street name “Diablo,” and Myers were friends and were sitting in Myers’ car talking. The witness said they had left the area for about 15 minutes to go to a nearby gas station and when they came back the two were verbally fighting outside the car.

The witness reported watching as Myers walked back to his car, only to get out and confront Kingston again two minutes later. Myers was allegedly about to “physically fight” with Kingston unarmed. As Myers got closer, Kingston “used a large knife and stabbed [Myers] in the left chest area,” the witness said.

Kingston fled the scene but was found on the Jordan River Trail a short time later. A search of his belongings at the time of his arrest reportedly found a small amount of methamphetamine, a pocket knife, and other miscellaneous items.

The knife used in the alleged stabbing has reportedly not been recovered. Police said Kingston invoked his right to counsel prior to making a statement.

According to a booking affidavit, Kingston currently “lives in a friend’s backyard.” Court documents show Kingston has a history of violence, having been convicted of felony aggravated assault and attempted aggravated assault in the past.

Charges are allegations only. All arrested persons are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.