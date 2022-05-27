SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A Silver Summit resident has been arrested after officers with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) found that he was distributing laced marijuana.

Brooks Tyler Glisson, 25, has been taken into custody on drug possession and distribution charges.

On the morning of May 27, the SCSO notes that a Snyderville Basin man alerted deputies that he had an adverse health reaction after smoking marijuana he had purchased locally.

After testing the marijuana, deputies believed it to be laced with Fentanyl and immediately alerted federal law enforcement partners.

After working in collaboration with the victim, deputies were able to determine the distribution source of the “potentially deadly marijuana” as Glisson.

The SCSO states that “Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is highly potent in micro amounts; therefore, it can be lethal if ingested.”

Deputies with the SCSO advise residents to avoid purchasing and ingesting illegal street drugs, and to educate their children on the dangers of using illegal street drugs.

If you notice someone having medical complications, the SCSO asks that you seek immediate medical attention.