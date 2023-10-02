SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies seized 31 pounds of meth in a traffic stop on Saturday.

On Sept. 30, deputies assigned to the Special Enforcement Unit made a traffic stop in the northern part of Summit County.

After reportedly seeing “indicators of possible criminal activity,” deputies brought in a K9 to do a search of a vehicle, the sheriff’s office stated. “The K9 indicated the likely presence of illegal drugs.”

Deputies then conducted a search of the vehicle and found 31 pounds of methamphetamine.

“This type of criminal conduct will not be tolerated in Summit County! We appreciate the professionalism and dedication of our SCSO deputies. Not to mention our fantastic K9 partners!” the sheriff’s office stated.

No further information is available at this time.