WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) — An 18-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly shooting a 17-year-old during a gunfight in West Valley City on Saturday, according to West Valley City Police — while a stray bullet nearly struck a family lying in bed in a nearby home during the incident.

Nadiel Alexander Arroyo, 18, was arrested on felony discharge of a firearm (third-degree felony).

On Oct. 14, police responded to a shooting in West Valley where two vehicles were involved. One of the vehicles was reportedly red in color and the other was blue.

The affidavit states that Arroyo had flown into town from Florida at around 6 p.m. that day and met with his cousin. At around 11 p.m., the two reportedly went to a party at a West Valley venue.

While there, Arroyo reportedly learned that a fight had ensued outside in the parking lot, and that a female acquaintance had been physically assaulted.

After exiting the club, Arroyo was picked up by a blue car, and as they turned out of the parking lot, a red car quickly approached them from behind.

The affidavit states that Arroyo, in the blue car, was stopped at a traffic light when the red car drove in front of them and cut them off, exposing the passenger side door of the red car.

At this point, the window of the red car reportedly rolled down and someone inside pointed a gun at Arroyo’s vehicle. The driver of Arroyo’s car then tried to drive away, the affidavit states, but the red car flipped around and crashed into a light pole.

Two males allegedly then got out of the red car and began shooting at Arroyo’s vehicle. Arroyo told police he grabbed a gun on the floorboard next to him, pointed it out of the window toward the sky, and fired two to three shots.

One of the males from the red vehicle was reportedly hit by bullets, paralyzing him. Police said it is unclear if Arroyo’s bullets hit the male standing next to the crashed red car as the victim did not want to speak with police.

“However, with the evidence I have now through the investigation and [Arroyo’s] statement’s, it is clear a house in the same direction of [Arrpyo’s] shooting was hit,” the affidavit states.

The bullet reportedly entered the home next to a window, went through the headboard of the family’s bed, and lodged into the wall. “In the bed lay a three-year-old child along with the father and mother. The bullet entered the headboard about a foot above their heads,” the affidavit states.

Arroyo was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on the charges previously stated. The investigation into this incident is ongoing at this time.

No further information is currently available.