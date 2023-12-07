PROVO, Utah (ABC4) — A van crashed at a Provo railyard early Thursday morning after police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle from a gas station.

Provo Police spokesperson Janna-Lee Holland said a 2009 Dodge Caravan was reported stolen from a gas station near 900 W and Center Street around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 7. The caller told police the van was nearly out of gas and it had a disability ramp built in.

Roughly 15 minutes later, Provo police found the van driving along 920 South near 200 East. When officers attempted to stop the van, the driver fled toward the rail yard.

“Officers discontinued their attempt to stop, and set up a perimeter around the rail yard while train activity was halted,” said Holland. “Officers then located the vehicle on its side, across a rail line.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

As officers approached the van, the suspect climbed out of the window and allegedly fled on foot. After a brief foot-chase, the suspect was found hiding underneath a nearby train carriage.

Holland said the suspect, identified as Isaac Ochoa, 26, was arrested and taken to the Utah Valley Hospital for medical clearance and a DUI investigation before he was booked into the Utah County Jail.

Ochoa faces charges related to DUI, vehicle theft, fleeing police, failing to provide ID, obstruction of justice, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal mischief, failing to remain at the scene of an accident, reckless driving, trespassing, and driving without a license.