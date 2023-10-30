SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A man has been convicted of the kidnapping of several people and the murder of Abdourazak Mouhamed, all starting with a stolen bottle of liquor at a Sugar House residence, according to a release.

On Friday, Oct. 27, Levon Garo Meguerditchian was convicted in the Third District Court of first-degree felony murder, multiple counts of aggravated kidnapping, second-degree felony obstructing justice, and third-degree felony discharge of a firearm.

On Aug. 28, 2021, Meguerditchian reportedly had a party at his Sugar House home.

At around 4 a.m., some people at the party stole a bottle of alcohol and ran out of the home, according to the release. Mouhoumed then ran out of the house at the same time and left in his car.

Officials said that as Mouhoumed drove away, Meguerditchian shot at him, and the bullet hit him in the head, causing him to crash his car. Meguerditchian reportedly then forced partygoers into the laundry room of his home and threatened them.

Police responded to a 911 call at the time to look for evidence of the shooting, but “did not initially find anything and most of the hostages were let go 20 minutes later,” the release states.

At around 6:30 a.m., another 911 call was made regarding a captive at Meguerditchian’s house.

When police responded, they found a juvenile female in Meguerditchian’s garage with multiple injuries to her face, the release states. Meguerditchian reportedly believed the girl had invited the people who stole the bottle of liquor.

Court documents state that the officers then found a vehicle that had crashed on the block of 2200 South and 600 East. Mouhamed, 18, was found dead in the driver’s seat with a gunshot wound to his head.

“The jury sent a strong message to Mr. Meguerditchian when they handed down this conviction. The amount of violence that we saw over a bottle of liquor was astounding. Sugar House is a safer community with Mr. Meguerditchian behind bars,” said Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill.

Meguerditchian is scheduled for sentencing on Jan. 10, 2024.