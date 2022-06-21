ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A Wendy’s employee has been arrested after allegedly subjecting two teenage girls to sexually explicit videos in St. George.

The St. George Police Department says the suspect is Leodan Gerardo Alfaro, 24.

Police say the incident happened at a Wendy’s fast-food restaurant in St. George on June 16. The victims are two 15-year-old girls who were employed with the suspect at the fast-food restaurant.

The victims told police that while they were conversing with Alfaro at work, they asked him whether he had a girlfriend. The victims say Alfaro replied ‘yes, you and her’ while pointing at the two underage girls.

When the girls corrected Alfaro, denying they were his girlfriends, police say Alfaro pulled up a sexually explicit video on his cellphone and showed it to the victims. Alfaro was allegedly featured in at least one of the videos, according to arrest documents.

The victims tell police Alfaro continued scrolling through his phone, trying to show them additional pornographic videos.

The teenagers say they left the area and immediately reported the incident to the restaurant manager.

During police questioning, authorities say Alfaro refused to answer questions. He was arrested on two charges of dealing in materials harmful to minors.

He is currently booked at the Washington County Jail.