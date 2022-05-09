ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A man who was arrested for allegedly killing a man he had been living with has been officially charged.

St. George Police says KC Steven Comer, 30, has been charged with one count of murder, one count of possession of a deadly weapon with intent to assault and one count of discharging a firearm within city limits.

Police say the fatal incident happened at a residence on May 7 around 7:29 p.m. when the suspect, Comer, reported a shooting to police. Three adults were inside the home according to police records — the suspect, his wife and the victim, Ryan Allen.

Police documents say the three adults have been living together in a “mutually-intimate relationship” since Nov. 2021.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered the victim’s body inside the residence’s primary bedroom. Police say the victim sustained “several traumatic injuries” and “multiple spent bullet casings” were found inside the room.

During police questioning, Comer claims he heard the victim and his wife arguing near the bathroom inside the victim’s bedroom. Comer says he believed the victim to be suicidal and armed with a gun during the argument.

Comer tells police he retrieved a firearm from a closet and walked with the weapon into the victim’s bedroom. The suspect told police he “ensured it was loaded with ammunition and that there was a round in the chamber” and was “determined that he was going to kill” the victim.

Police say Comer then fired his gun at the victim, shooting the man several times.

During questioning, Comer tells police he’s “unsure how many times he discharged his weapon” but kept firing until the victim was no longer moving.

Comer has been arrested and booked at the Washington County Jail. Upon arrest, officers discovered the man was also on probation/parole at the time of the deadly incident.