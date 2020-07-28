St. George man arrested for threatening to kill woman, assaulting man trying to help her

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A St. George man was arrested on Sunday after police said he threatened to kill a woman and then assaulted a man trying to help her with a baseball bat and a knife.

St. George Police Officers responded to the Pilot gas station located at 2841 South 60 East on a report of an assault. When they arrived they met with a man who said he had been assaulted by Cory Ward-Stephens, 28. The man said Ward-Stephens assaulted him with a baseball bat and a knife during an altercation.

The man said he had been contacted by a female friend who told him Ward-Stephens had threatened her. She said wanted him to know where she was in case something happened to her. She then contacted the man again to tell him Ward-Stephens had driven off with her 3-year-old daughter.

The man and his wife went to the woman’s home to pick her up. The mother of the child continued talking with Ward-Stephens over the phone who said he had pulled over to the side of the road and would wait for them to get there.

The couple drove the woman to the location and Ward-Stephens came out of his vehicle with a baseball bat. The man got out of the vehicle to confront him when Ward-Stephens swung the bat which hit him above his right eye. Ward-Stephens also pulled out a knife and stabbed the man in the left knee area.

The woman got into the car with Ward-Stephens and the 3-year-old girl and left the area.

Officers made phone contact with Ward-Stephens, who told them he wanted to talk with police and that he would meet with them at the Albertson’s near the mall but he never showed up. Officers then located the couple at the Bear Claw Poppy Trailhead area via a cell phone ping on Ward-Stephen’s phone and he was taken into custody without further incident, documents state.

Officers observed injuries to the woman’s face and head and she told them he had threatened her with a knife, after his altercation with the man, and told her to get in the vehicle.

The woman said Ward-Stephens punched her and hit her with a flashlight and the handle of the knife, causing injuries to her face and head and told her he was going to kill her. She told him she wanted to go home, but he refused and drove her to the Bear Claw area, documents further state.

According to arresting documents, Ward-Stephens admitted during his interview to swinging the bat at the man but said he blocked the swing. He said the two got into a physical fight and the knife dropped to the ground and didn’t think he had stabbed the man during the altercation.

The man in the altercation had visible injuries to his knee and eye, according to doucments.

Ward-Stephens denied threatening the woman with the knife to get her in the vehicle but admitted to police to punching her with his fists and a flashlight, striking her in the head.

During a search of Ward-Stephens vehicle, illegal narcotics and paraphernalia were located, which he admitted to having, documents state.

Ward Stephens is facing charges of first-degree felony aggravated kidnapping, decond-degree felony obstruction of justice, third-degree felony aggravated assault (x2) and domestic violence in the presence of a child and misdemeanor threat of violence, possesion of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

