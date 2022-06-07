ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A St. George chiropractor accused of sexually abusing his female patients has pleaded no contest to his charges on June 3.

Authorities say the suspect, Brent David Noorda, 41, was initially charged with 20 second-degree felony counts of forcible sexual abuse in 2019. Court documents now say Noorda will plead no contest to five of the initial charges.

This new motion comes a few days ahead of the jury selection for Noorda’s trial this week.

The alleged sexual abuse occurred throughout the period of 2016-2018 while Noorda worked as a licensed chiropractor in St George. Noorda is accused of inappropriately touching his patients under the guise of performing medical procedures.

St. George Police said they initially launched an investigation after receiving complaints about Noorda in July 2019.

Investigators interviewed four different women who came forward saying Noorda told them he was “loosening their chest muscles” while inappropriately touching their breasts and other private areas during appointments.

Court documents say there was “no legitimate medical purpose for such actions. Rather this was done to arouse or gratify the defendant’s sexual desires.”

At the time of Noorda’s arrest, police say the man has offered several of the victims vaginal massages as a procedure.

“When you’re going to see a chiropractor, that doesn’t seem like those two go hand in hand,” said police. “That was a concern when there were other exams on other parts of the body that weren’t even remotely needed for this type of treatment.”

Although the ongoing case involves sexual abuse during the period of 2016-2018, St. George Police estimates the alleged abuse by Noorda may go as far back as ten years.

Noorda is scheduled to appear for a court sentencing hearing in July.